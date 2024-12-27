Impeachment Amid Crisis: South Korea's Political Tumult

South Korea is deep in political turmoil after parliament impeached acting President Han Duck-soo, escalating chaos following President Yoon Suk Yeol's suspension for attempting martial law. The impeachment, led by opposition parties, puts the country's democratic stability in jeopardy as Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok takes over as acting president.

Supporting Yoon's removal, public opinion has driven parliament's decision, which occurred amidst objection from the ruling People Power Party. Voices within the party denounced the act as tyranny. The nation's economic outlook, once robust, now faces uncertainty with potential echoes of the 1990s financial crisis, experts warn.

The Constitutional Court has begun hearings to either reinstate Yoon or permanently remove him, with a decision expected in 180 days. This comes as the nation grapples with its most severe political crisis since 1987, a time marked by significant democratic reform demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)