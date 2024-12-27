The Passing of Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki: A Key Figure in Controversy
Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, a significant figure within the Jamaat-ud-Dawa and brother-in-law to Hafiz Saeed, passed away due to a heart attack in Lahore. Known for his ties to terror financing, Makki was recently designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations in 2023.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, noted deputy chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) in Pakistan and brother-in-law of 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, died from a heart attack on Friday. Makki had been unwell, plagued by high diabetes, and was undergoing treatment at a Lahore private hospital when he succumbed.
A Jamaat-ud-Dawa official confirmed to PTI that Makki suffered cardiac arrest this morning and died at the hospital. Makki, who had been keeping a low profile post his conviction in a terror financing case, had received a six-month imprisonment sentence from an anti-terrorism court in 2020.
The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League remarked that Makki was a noted advocate for Pakistan ideology. In 2023, the United Nations labeled him a global terrorist, triggering worldwide sanctions, including an asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic End to Marathon: Goa Dentist Succumbs to Heart Attack
BPSC Exam Chaos: Heart Attack and Conspiracy Leads to Retake
Lahore Activists Rally for Climate Justice and Clean Air
Pakistan's Dual Battle: Combating Terror Financing Amid Rising Attacks
Lahore Faces Toxic Air Crisis Amid Rising Smog Levels