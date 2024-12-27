The Passing of Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki: A Key Figure in Controversy

Hafiz Abdul Rahman Makki, noted deputy chief of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) in Pakistan and brother-in-law of 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, died from a heart attack on Friday. Makki had been unwell, plagued by high diabetes, and was undergoing treatment at a Lahore private hospital when he succumbed.

A Jamaat-ud-Dawa official confirmed to PTI that Makki suffered cardiac arrest this morning and died at the hospital. Makki, who had been keeping a low profile post his conviction in a terror financing case, had received a six-month imprisonment sentence from an anti-terrorism court in 2020.

The Pakistan Mutahida Muslim League remarked that Makki was a noted advocate for Pakistan ideology. In 2023, the United Nations labeled him a global terrorist, triggering worldwide sanctions, including an asset freeze, travel ban, and arms embargo.

(With inputs from agencies.)