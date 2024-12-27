Russia Claims Control Over Key Ukrainian Villages
Russia's Defence Ministry reports capturing two eastern Ukrainian villages, Ivanivka and Zahryzove. Additionally, four British-made Storm Shadow missiles were downed over the past week. Sources include RIA; Reuters has not confirmed these claims.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:35 IST
- Russia
Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Friday the capture of two strategic villages in eastern Ukraine—Ivanivka in Donetsk and Zahryzove in Kharkiv—according to reports from the RIA state news agency.
In addition to the territorial gains, the ministry claimed it successfully intercepted and downed four British-made Storm Shadow missiles during the last week.
It's important to note that Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield reports.
(With inputs from agencies.)
