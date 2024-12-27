Left Menu

Russia Claims Control Over Key Ukrainian Villages

Russia's Defence Ministry reports capturing two eastern Ukrainian villages, Ivanivka and Zahryzove. Additionally, four British-made Storm Shadow missiles were downed over the past week. Sources include RIA; Reuters has not confirmed these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 15:35 IST
Russia Claims Control Over Key Ukrainian Villages
Ukrainian soldiers Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Friday the capture of two strategic villages in eastern Ukraine—Ivanivka in Donetsk and Zahryzove in Kharkiv—according to reports from the RIA state news agency.

In addition to the territorial gains, the ministry claimed it successfully intercepted and downed four British-made Storm Shadow missiles during the last week.

It's important to note that Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield reports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024