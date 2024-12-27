Russia Claims Control Over Key Ukrainian Villages

Russia's Defence Ministry announced on Friday the capture of two strategic villages in eastern Ukraine—Ivanivka in Donetsk and Zahryzove in Kharkiv—according to reports from the RIA state news agency.

In addition to the territorial gains, the ministry claimed it successfully intercepted and downed four British-made Storm Shadow missiles during the last week.

It's important to note that Reuters has not independently verified these battlefield reports.

