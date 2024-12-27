Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining: ED Raids Uncover Political Ties

The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Patna and Bengaluru as part of a money laundering investigation linked to illegal sand mining. The raids targeted premises associated with politically connected individuals, including Lok Janshakti Party member Hulas Pandey, to probe potential involvement in the illicit activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:00 IST
Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining: ED Raids Uncover Political Ties
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of raids on Friday, targeting premises in Patna and Bengaluru, amidst an ongoing money laundering investigation tied to illegal sand mining operations.

Officials revealed that the enforcement actions focused on properties connected with political figures, including a man named Hulas Pandey, who is affiliated with the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

The ED aims to unveil the extent of potential illicit financial activities linked to sand mining operations in Bihar, highlighting significant political connections in the ongoing case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024