Crackdown on Illegal Sand Mining: ED Raids Uncover Political Ties
The Enforcement Directorate conducted searches in Patna and Bengaluru as part of a money laundering investigation linked to illegal sand mining. The raids targeted premises associated with politically connected individuals, including Lok Janshakti Party member Hulas Pandey, to probe potential involvement in the illicit activities.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a series of raids on Friday, targeting premises in Patna and Bengaluru, amidst an ongoing money laundering investigation tied to illegal sand mining operations.
Officials revealed that the enforcement actions focused on properties connected with political figures, including a man named Hulas Pandey, who is affiliated with the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).
The ED aims to unveil the extent of potential illicit financial activities linked to sand mining operations in Bihar, highlighting significant political connections in the ongoing case.
