Air India Pilot Suicide Case: Boyfriend Granted Bail Amid Allegations

Aditya Pandit, boyfriend of Air India pilot Srishti Tuli, receives bail after being jailed on charges of abetment in her suicide. The charges are contested, with Pandit's lawyer arguing against any criminal intent. Tuli was found dead in her flat, sparking contentious legal and personal debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:04 IST
Aditya Pandit, the boyfriend of Srishti Tuli, an Air India pilot who allegedly died by suicide last month, has been granted bail by Additional Sessions Judge T T Aglawe. Pandit, accused of abetment of suicide, was arrested shortly after Tuli was discovered dead in her Marol apartment.

The complaint, filed by Tuli's father, cited differences in food preferences between the couple as a source of contention. Pandit, a vegetarian, allegedly pressured Tuli, a non-vegetarian, to change her habits. However, Pandit's lawyer, Aniket Nikam, refuted the abetment charges, arguing that disagreements do not imply criminal intent.

Pandit's defense stressed the absence of a suicide note or previous complaints to support the charges. Pandit had contacted Tuli multiple times before discovering her lifeless, leading him to seek immediate medical help. The court's detailed bail order is yet to be released.

