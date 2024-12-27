Left Menu

Mediterranean Dispute: Norwegian Ship Faces Fury Over Rescue Refusal

Dmitry Medvedev accused a Norwegian-flagged ship of not rescuing Russian sailors from the Ursa Major, a cargo ship that sank in the Mediterranean Sea due to alleged terrorism. The Kremlin condemned the lack of aid, considering it a breach of maritime law amid tensions with Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 16:39 IST
Mediterranean Dispute: Norwegian Ship Faces Fury Over Rescue Refusal
Dmitry Medvedev Image Credit: kremlin.ru
  • Country:
  • Russia

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, criticized a Norwegian-flagged ship for not rescuing Russian sailors from the sinking cargo ship Ursa Major in the Mediterranean.

The Ursa Major, involved in Russian military construction, sank between Spain and Algeria after explosions labeled as terrorism by its owner, Oboronlogistika.

Medvedev described the Norwegian vessel's actions as part of an anti-Russian campaign in Europe, with the Kremlin condemning the incident as a violation of maritime laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024