Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, criticized a Norwegian-flagged ship for not rescuing Russian sailors from the sinking cargo ship Ursa Major in the Mediterranean.

The Ursa Major, involved in Russian military construction, sank between Spain and Algeria after explosions labeled as terrorism by its owner, Oboronlogistika.

Medvedev described the Norwegian vessel's actions as part of an anti-Russian campaign in Europe, with the Kremlin condemning the incident as a violation of maritime laws.

