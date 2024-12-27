Left Menu

Delhi Court Convicts Gangster Salman Tyagi and Associates in 2012 Murder Attempt

A Delhi court has convicted gangster Salman Tyagi and four associates in a 2012 attempt to murder and rioting case. The court found them guilty of forming an unlawful assembly and using deadly weapons. Tyagi was separately convicted under the Arms Act, while another accused was acquitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A Delhi court delivered a verdict against gangster Salman Tyagi and four associates, finding them guilty in a 2012 case involving attempted murder and rioting. The decision was rendered by Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Sharma, following an investigation by the Hari Nagar police station.

Salman Tyagi, a known associate of gangster Neeraj Bawania, has been linked to several criminal activities, including murder and extortion, while currently incarcerated at Mandoli Jail. He reportedly shifted allegiances to align with the Naresh Sethi-Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Binshnoi gang. On December 21, the judge declared the prosecution had convincingly demonstrated the accused's guilt in forming an unlawful assembly with violent intent.

The court also convicted Tyagi for arms possession, with a pistol and live cartridges seized from his domain. However, another accused, Mohammad Saddam, was exonerated due to insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

