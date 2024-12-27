Delhi Court Convicts Gangster Salman Tyagi and Associates in 2012 Murder Attempt

A Delhi court delivered a verdict against gangster Salman Tyagi and four associates, finding them guilty in a 2012 case involving attempted murder and rioting. The decision was rendered by Additional Sessions Judge Shivali Sharma, following an investigation by the Hari Nagar police station.

Salman Tyagi, a known associate of gangster Neeraj Bawania, has been linked to several criminal activities, including murder and extortion, while currently incarcerated at Mandoli Jail. He reportedly shifted allegiances to align with the Naresh Sethi-Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Binshnoi gang. On December 21, the judge declared the prosecution had convincingly demonstrated the accused's guilt in forming an unlawful assembly with violent intent.

The court also convicted Tyagi for arms possession, with a pistol and live cartridges seized from his domain. However, another accused, Mohammad Saddam, was exonerated due to insufficient evidence linking him to the crime.

