Limpopo Govt Commends SAPS for Quick Arrest in Statutory Rape Case

The Limpopo Provincial Government has lauded the swift action of the South African Police Service (SAPS) in Seshego, which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man for statutory rape. The arrest comes after a 13-year-old girl gave birth to a healthy baby on Christmas Day at Seshego Hospital, near Polokwane.

The incident, which has drawn national attention, underscores the ongoing challenges of protecting minors and addressing statutory rape in South Africa.

According to the National Department of Health, 1,360 babies were delivered across public health facilities nationwide on December 25, 2024. Among the new mothers were three 15-year-olds in KwaZulu-Natal and a 16-year-old in the North West. However, the birth involving the 13-year-old has sparked significant concern and action.

Limpopo Premier Dr. Phophi Ramathuba praised the hospital staff for promptly raising the alarm and commended SAPS for their swift response.

“We welcome this quick response by SAPS after the hospital flagged this deeply troubling case,” said Premier Ramathuba. “It is now critical that the judiciary ensures justice is served. Statutory rape is a pervasive issue in many parts of our province, and we must take firm steps to eradicate this tragic pattern.”

The suspect is currently in custody and will soon appear in court. Dr. Ramathuba emphasized the importance of upholding children’s rights and ensuring their safety.

“The government is committed to creating a safe environment for all children and ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are held accountable,” she stated.

Ongoing Efforts to Address Teenage Pregnancy The number of teen mothers has decreased significantly in recent years, dropping from 145 in 2023 to under 90 in 2024. This reduction is attributed to targeted interventions such as Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) programmes, the establishment of youth-friendly zones in health facilities, and campaigns promoting healthy lifestyles.

These initiatives, spearheaded by the National Department of Health, provide young people with confidential access to sexual and reproductive health services, minimizing the stigma associated with seeking such care.

Collaborative efforts between government entities, including the Departments of Basic Education and Social Development, as well as organizations such as the South African National AIDS Council, Higher Health, loveLife, and Soul City, aim to:

Increase access to family planning services.

Promote the use of contraception.

Reduce the incidence of unplanned pregnancies.

Advocacy for Vulnerable Communities The Limpopo Provincial Government reiterated its dedication to advocating for vulnerable individuals and ensuring perpetrators are held accountable.

“The protection of our children is non-negotiable. We will continue working with law enforcement, the judiciary, and community stakeholders to ensure a safe and secure environment for all,” said Dr. Ramathuba.

Call to Action for Communities The Premier called on communities to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases of abuse or exploitation to the authorities. The government also encouraged parents and guardians to engage in open conversations with their children about their rights, health, and safety.

Through strengthened partnerships, targeted programmes, and collective action, Limpopo aims to turn the tide on crimes against minors and ensure brighter futures for its young residents.