Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bust: Nepalese Woman Arrested

In a significant operation, a joint team comprising Sashastra Seema Bal and Bahraich police successfully apprehended a Nepalese woman near the India-Nepal border, seizing 2.3 kg of charas from her possession. Officials confirmed the contraband's estimated international market value at Rs 60 lakh.

According to Deputy Commandant Dilip Kumar, the woman, identified as Manmali Gharti from Nepal's Rolpa district, was found with the charas hidden in three small bags around her waist. The bust followed a tip-off at the Rupaidiha check post late Thursday evening.

Bahraich Police Superintendent Ram Nayan Singh reported that Gharti was tasked with smuggling the drugs to Uttarakhand. Following her confession, a case under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was filed. Authorities emphasize heightened vigilance and public cooperation to combat illegal drug activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)