Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Bust: Nepalese Woman Arrested

A joint operation by Sashastra Seema Bal and Bahraich police in Uttar Pradesh led to the arrest of Manmali Gharti, a Nepalese national, near the India-Nepal border. They seized 2.3 kg of charas, worth Rs 60 lakh, intended for smuggling to Uttarakhand. Increased vigilance continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 27-12-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 19:40 IST
In a significant operation, a joint team comprising Sashastra Seema Bal and Bahraich police successfully apprehended a Nepalese woman near the India-Nepal border, seizing 2.3 kg of charas from her possession. Officials confirmed the contraband's estimated international market value at Rs 60 lakh.

According to Deputy Commandant Dilip Kumar, the woman, identified as Manmali Gharti from Nepal's Rolpa district, was found with the charas hidden in three small bags around her waist. The bust followed a tip-off at the Rupaidiha check post late Thursday evening.

Bahraich Police Superintendent Ram Nayan Singh reported that Gharti was tasked with smuggling the drugs to Uttarakhand. Following her confession, a case under the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, was filed. Authorities emphasize heightened vigilance and public cooperation to combat illegal drug activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

