MGNREGA: A Lifeline Amidst Economic Challenges

Originally termed a 'monument of failure' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA), launched in 2005, has proven its worth over two decades later. As a cornerstone of the UPA government's anti-poverty measures, it offered critical relief during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

The scheme emerged under Manmohan Singh's leadership, supported by the Left parties, and was guided by the National Advisory Council led by Sonia Gandhi. It enshrines the 'Right to Work,' promising at least 100 days of wage employment annually to adults in rural households performing unskilled manual labor.

Criticism arose after the NDA government came to power in 2014, with suggestions to limit its reach. Nonetheless, the scheme's benefits, particularly during economic crises, have reaffirmed its importance. A 2022 study highlighted its role in offsetting income losses during the pandemic, cementing its status as a vital safety net for rural communities.

