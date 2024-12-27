Tributes Pour in for Manmohan Singh from Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram

The All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, affiliated with the RSS, mourned the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In their statement, they stressed the nation's loss of a great economist who spearheaded India's economic progress.

Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram's national president, Satyendra Singh, emphasized Singh's legacy in addressing tribal society's challenges, particularly highlighting his role in the 2006 Forest Rights Act aimed at rectifying historical injustices.

The organization praised Singh, acknowledging his consistent concerns over the exploitation of tribal communities and paying an emotional tribute to the Padma Vibhushan awardee's memory.

