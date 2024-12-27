Left Menu

Job Scam Unravels: How a High-Profile Role Lured a Victim

A man was defrauded of Rs 8.5 lakh after a fake job interview for a reputed position in HR. Following the online interview, the victim was asked to pay for various necessities. The scammers promised an induction in Delhi but disappeared afterward. An FIR has been filed, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:31 IST
Job Scam Unravels: How a High-Profile Role Lured a Victim
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a troubling case of online fraud, a 62-year-old man from South Delhi has allegedly been swindled out of Rs 8.5 lakh, according to the local police on Friday.

The victim, originally from Mumbai but residing in Saket, recounted receiving a phone call in March selecting him for a high-ranking Human Resources position. Following a 90-minute video interview, he was asked to transfer money for multiple procedural requirements, including an offer letter.

The scammers promised a formal job induction in Delhi, which never materialized as their contact numbers were deactivated. Authorities have launched an investigation after the victim lodged an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024