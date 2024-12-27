Job Scam Unravels: How a High-Profile Role Lured a Victim

In a troubling case of online fraud, a 62-year-old man from South Delhi has allegedly been swindled out of Rs 8.5 lakh, according to the local police on Friday.

The victim, originally from Mumbai but residing in Saket, recounted receiving a phone call in March selecting him for a high-ranking Human Resources position. Following a 90-minute video interview, he was asked to transfer money for multiple procedural requirements, including an offer letter.

The scammers promised a formal job induction in Delhi, which never materialized as their contact numbers were deactivated. Authorities have launched an investigation after the victim lodged an FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)