North Korean Forces Suffer Mass Casualties in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

North Korean forces are reportedly suffering significant casualties in their involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, with reports of a thousand troops killed or wounded in just the past week in the Kursk region, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby indicated that both Russian and North Korean military leaders seem to regard these troops as expendable, dispatching them on what he described as "hopeless assaults" against fortified Ukrainian positions. These tactics have been characterized as "massed, dismounted assaults," facing strong resistance from the Ukrainian side.

Amid these developments, Kirby noted that U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to authorize another round of security assistance to support Ukraine in its defense efforts in the coming days.

