North Korean Forces Suffer Mass Casualties in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

North Korean troops are facing heavy casualties in Russia's war with Ukraine, losing thousands in the past week in the Kursk region. These troops are reportedly being used for futile attacks against Ukrainian defenses. U.S. President Joe Biden is considering further security aid for Ukraine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 21:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean forces are reportedly suffering significant casualties in their involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine, with reports of a thousand troops killed or wounded in just the past week in the Kursk region, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.

Kirby indicated that both Russian and North Korean military leaders seem to regard these troops as expendable, dispatching them on what he described as "hopeless assaults" against fortified Ukrainian positions. These tactics have been characterized as "massed, dismounted assaults," facing strong resistance from the Ukrainian side.

Amid these developments, Kirby noted that U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to authorize another round of security assistance to support Ukraine in its defense efforts in the coming days.

