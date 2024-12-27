Crackdown on Fake IDs: Arrests Highlight Cross-Border Identity Fraud

Authorities have apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Park Street, Kolkata, accused of residing illegally with fake identity cards. The individual, originally from Narail, Bangladesh, was nabbed on Thursday. Police acted swiftly following a tip-off about his illegal stay since 2023, using fraudulent Aadhaar and PAN cards.

This incident follows the recent arrest of another Bangladeshi national from Marquis Street, who also had counterfeit documents. The police are delving into a broader investigation to unveil the syndicate providing these bogus credentials, as they intensify their efforts against cross-border identity fraud.

Previously, eight members of a banned Islamist outfit were detained by the Assam Police, including two from Murshidabad, West Bengal. These arrests underscore ongoing challenges in confronting illegal activities related to identity forgery and security threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)