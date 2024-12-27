Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake IDs: Arrests Highlight Cross-Border Identity Fraud

A Bangladeshi national was arrested in Park Street for allegedly residing illegally in India with fake identity cards. Living in Kolkata since 2023, he obtained fraudulent Aadhaar and PAN cards. Authorities are investigating a syndicate linked to fake documents, building on previous arrests of another national and eight militants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-12-2024 22:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 22:38 IST
Crackdown on Fake IDs: Arrests Highlight Cross-Border Identity Fraud
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have apprehended a Bangladeshi national in Park Street, Kolkata, accused of residing illegally with fake identity cards. The individual, originally from Narail, Bangladesh, was nabbed on Thursday. Police acted swiftly following a tip-off about his illegal stay since 2023, using fraudulent Aadhaar and PAN cards.

This incident follows the recent arrest of another Bangladeshi national from Marquis Street, who also had counterfeit documents. The police are delving into a broader investigation to unveil the syndicate providing these bogus credentials, as they intensify their efforts against cross-border identity fraud.

Previously, eight members of a banned Islamist outfit were detained by the Assam Police, including two from Murshidabad, West Bengal. These arrests underscore ongoing challenges in confronting illegal activities related to identity forgery and security threats in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

Nation Mourns: Legacy of Manmohan Singh

 India
2
Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

Amidst Ongoing Conflict: Russian Drone Strikes Escalate Tensions in Ukraine

 Global
3
India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

India Fights Back in Fourth Test: Australia Ends Day 1 at 311/6

 Australia
4
Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

Xi Jinping's Strategic 2025 Visit to Russia: Strengthening Sino-Russian Ties

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024