US Sanctions Hit Georgia's Political Key Figure Amid Russian Leanings

The Biden administration has sanctioned Bidzina Ivanishvili, founder of Georgia's ruling party, for shifting the country away from a pro-Western stance. Sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans amidst concerns over Georgian Dream's authoritarian leanings and human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2024 00:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a bold stance against perceived Russian influence, the Biden administration has imposed stringent sanctions on Bidzina Ivanishvili, the influential founder of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party. This decision marks a significant move amidst Georgia's drift from Western alliances.

US officials have pointed to the party's increasingly authoritarian tendencies under Ivanishvili's shadowy leadership, coupled with restrictive laws reminiscent of those in Russia. The sanctions aim to penalize Ivanishvili for actions that undermine Georgia's democratic prospects.

The measures include freezing assets in US jurisdictions and imposing travel bans on involved individuals and their families. This latest series of sanctions follows international concern over Georgia's political direction and recent election practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

