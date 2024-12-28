North Korean Troops Suffer Heavy Losses in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
North Korean troops are experiencing severe casualties in Russia's war against Ukraine, particularly in the Kursk region, as reported by White House spokesperson John Kirby. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlights the lack of protection for these troops and urges international intervention to prevent further losses.
North Korean troops have suffered significant casualties on the front lines of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, particularly in the Kursk region. White House spokesperson John Kirby revealed that over a thousand North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded last week alone, exceeding previous U.S. estimates.
Kirby criticized the Russian and North Korean military leadership for treating these troops as expendable, using them in ineffective assaults against entrenched Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the conditions for these soldiers, noting minimal protection and some executions by their own forces.
Zelenskiy called for China to pressure Pyongyang to prevent further losses, while White House officials suggest President Biden will soon approve additional security assistance for Ukraine. Despite these reports, independent verification of the combat losses remains unconfirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
