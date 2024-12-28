Left Menu

North Korean Troops Suffer Heavy Losses in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

North Korean troops are experiencing severe casualties in Russia's war against Ukraine, particularly in the Kursk region, as reported by White House spokesperson John Kirby. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy highlights the lack of protection for these troops and urges international intervention to prevent further losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-12-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 03:09 IST
North Korean Troops Suffer Heavy Losses in Russia-Ukraine Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean troops have suffered significant casualties on the front lines of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, particularly in the Kursk region. White House spokesperson John Kirby revealed that over a thousand North Korean soldiers were killed or wounded last week alone, exceeding previous U.S. estimates.

Kirby criticized the Russian and North Korean military leadership for treating these troops as expendable, using them in ineffective assaults against entrenched Ukrainian defenses. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decried the conditions for these soldiers, noting minimal protection and some executions by their own forces.

Zelenskiy called for China to pressure Pyongyang to prevent further losses, while White House officials suggest President Biden will soon approve additional security assistance for Ukraine. Despite these reports, independent verification of the combat losses remains unconfirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024