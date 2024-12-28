Left Menu

Tragic Deaths of Congress Leader and Son Spark Inquiry

An inquiry has commenced into the deaths of N M Vijayan, a local Congress leader, and his son Jijesh in Wayanad. Both allegedly consumed poison and died at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital. Police plan further actions post-autopsy, scheduled for Saturday, with cremation at their residence in Sultan Bathery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 28-12-2024 10:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 10:47 IST
Tragic Deaths of Congress Leader and Son Spark Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An investigation is underway following the deaths of N M Vijayan, a prominent Congress leader, and his son Jijesh in Wayanad. Police report that the two allegedly ingested poison and later succumbed to their conditions at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The father and son were discovered critically ill at their Sultan Bathery residence by neighbors on Tuesday. Initially taken to a private facility, they were transferred to the medical college where they passed away on Friday evening.

Authorities have not found a suicide note, but consider the possibility of suicide. Vijayan was well-known in Congress circles, while Jijesh battled health issues for years. Cremation plans are set for 5 pm on Saturday at their home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI assistants expose vulnerabilities in academic assessments and learning objectives

Generative AI and the future of creative problem-solving: A paradigm shift

Fully open-source AI breakthrough could transform biomedical research

AI’s cognitive challenges: Why older chatbots struggle like aging humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024