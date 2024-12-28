Tragic Deaths of Congress Leader and Son Spark Inquiry

An investigation is underway following the deaths of N M Vijayan, a prominent Congress leader, and his son Jijesh in Wayanad. Police report that the two allegedly ingested poison and later succumbed to their conditions at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital.

The father and son were discovered critically ill at their Sultan Bathery residence by neighbors on Tuesday. Initially taken to a private facility, they were transferred to the medical college where they passed away on Friday evening.

Authorities have not found a suicide note, but consider the possibility of suicide. Vijayan was well-known in Congress circles, while Jijesh battled health issues for years. Cremation plans are set for 5 pm on Saturday at their home.

(With inputs from agencies.)