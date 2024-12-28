Left Menu

Supreme Court Rebukes Punjab Government Over Fasting Farmer Leader Standoff

The Supreme Court criticized the Punjab government for not moving fasting farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal to a hospital, despite his deteriorating health. Farmers are preventing his shift, viewing medical aid as undermining their cause. The court urged the state to intervene and provide necessary medical assistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 16:11 IST
Supreme Court Rebukes Punjab Government Over Fasting Farmer Leader Standoff
Supreme Court decision Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Saturday criticized the Punjab government for failing to transfer farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month, to a hospital. The court expressed doubts about the intentions of farmers resisting Dallewal's access to medical care.

In an extraordinary session, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia granted the Punjab government until December 31 to convince Dallewal to seek medical attention, urging it to solicit support from the Centre if necessary. The Punjab government cited significant opposition from farmers encircling Dallewal and barring his transport to a medical facility.

Justice Surya Kant highlighted the importance of lawful action, questioning the motives of leaders allowing Dallewal to refuse aid. The court emphasized the state’s responsibility to provide care without resorting to force, urging dialogue between the government, protestors, and the Central authorities to resolve the standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

Health News Highlights: Talc Testing and Bird Flu Mutations

 Global
2
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
3
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
4
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024