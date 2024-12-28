Supreme Court Rebukes Punjab Government Over Fasting Farmer Leader Standoff

The Supreme Court on Saturday criticized the Punjab government for failing to transfer farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month, to a hospital. The court expressed doubts about the intentions of farmers resisting Dallewal's access to medical care.

In an extraordinary session, the vacation bench of Justices Surya Kant and Sudhanshu Dhulia granted the Punjab government until December 31 to convince Dallewal to seek medical attention, urging it to solicit support from the Centre if necessary. The Punjab government cited significant opposition from farmers encircling Dallewal and barring his transport to a medical facility.

Justice Surya Kant highlighted the importance of lawful action, questioning the motives of leaders allowing Dallewal to refuse aid. The court emphasized the state’s responsibility to provide care without resorting to force, urging dialogue between the government, protestors, and the Central authorities to resolve the standoff.

(With inputs from agencies.)