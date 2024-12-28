Left Menu

Odisha Police Arrest High-Profile Women Maoists

Three women Maoists, with a total bounty of Rs 8 lakh, were arrested in Malkangiri district by Odisha Police. The trio, involved in multiple exchanges of fire with security forces, were part of the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the CPI (Maoist) outfit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malkangiri(Odisha) | Updated: 28-12-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 17:35 IST
In a significant operation, the Odisha Police successfully apprehended three women Maoists in the Malkangiri district on Saturday. The suspects, who had a combined bounty of Rs 8 lakh on their heads, were linked to the Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee of the CPI (Maoist) outfit.

The trio, identified as Swapna alias Chandrama Khilo, Babita alias Kamala Khilo, and Sunita Khilo, were arrested in the Gumma area under Chitrakonda police station's jurisdiction. Officials revealed that the women were actively involved in several incidents of gunfire exchange with security forces.

During interrogation, it was uncovered that the women were plotting further attacks against security personnel. The police highlighted that Chandrama Khilo, an area committee member since 2018, had a Rs 4 lakh bounty, while Kamala and Sunita Khilo, members of the 'Uday Protection Team', joined in 2021, each carrying a Rs 2 lakh reward.

