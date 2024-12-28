Left Menu

Family Betrayal: Father-Son Duo Arrested for Murdering Relative Over Property

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a father and his teenage son were arrested for allegedly poisoning a retired merchant navy officer, their relative, over a property dispute. The victim's body was found stuffed in a bag near Kalyan-Nagar road, leading to the arrest after a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2024 18:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:08 IST
Family Betrayal: Father-Son Duo Arrested for Murdering Relative Over Property
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking crime has been unveiled in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a father and son have been taken into custody for allegedly murdering a relative. The victim, a retired merchant navy officer, was poisoned over a property dispute, police officials reported on Saturday.

The gruesome incident occurred on August 11, with the duo accused of poisoning Mukesh Shyamsunder Kumar, a resident of Kalyan. After the crime, they stuffed his body in a bag and disposed of it near Kalyan-Nagar road three days later. Initial identity confirmation was delayed for police due to the absence of a timely missing person report.

Breakthrough details emerged when Thane rural police's head constable, Prakash Sahil, gathered vital inputs that directed them to Varap village. Here, they interrogated Ajaykumar Mishra, Kumar's cousin, who, along with his 17-year-old son, confessed to the murder. Mishra is now in police custody, and his son has been sent to a juvenile correctional facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024