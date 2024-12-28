Family Betrayal: Father-Son Duo Arrested for Murdering Relative Over Property

A shocking crime has been unveiled in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a father and son have been taken into custody for allegedly murdering a relative. The victim, a retired merchant navy officer, was poisoned over a property dispute, police officials reported on Saturday.

The gruesome incident occurred on August 11, with the duo accused of poisoning Mukesh Shyamsunder Kumar, a resident of Kalyan. After the crime, they stuffed his body in a bag and disposed of it near Kalyan-Nagar road three days later. Initial identity confirmation was delayed for police due to the absence of a timely missing person report.

Breakthrough details emerged when Thane rural police's head constable, Prakash Sahil, gathered vital inputs that directed them to Varap village. Here, they interrogated Ajaykumar Mishra, Kumar's cousin, who, along with his 17-year-old son, confessed to the murder. Mishra is now in police custody, and his son has been sent to a juvenile correctional facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)