Russia Strikes Back: Expanding the EU Ban

Russia has expanded its entry ban list in retaliation to the European Union's latest package of sanctions. This 15th sanction round targets Russian activities and Chinese entities. In response, Russia has barred several EU officials, including security and commercial representatives, from entering its territory.

Updated: 28-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russia

Moscow has moved to expand its ban list against European Union officials, a decision motivated by the latest EU sanctions targeted at Russia.

The EU, in its ongoing measures, has launched a 15th sanction package, designed to incorporate stricter policies against Chinese entities and to curb the actions of Russia's shadow fleet.

In retaliation, Russia's Foreign Ministry has banned unnamed EU representatives, particularly those linked to defense efforts for Kyiv, from accessing Russian soil.

