Russia Strikes Back: Expanding the EU Ban
Russia has expanded its entry ban list in retaliation to the European Union's latest package of sanctions. This 15th sanction round targets Russian activities and Chinese entities. In response, Russia has barred several EU officials, including security and commercial representatives, from entering its territory.
- Russia
Moscow has moved to expand its ban list against European Union officials, a decision motivated by the latest EU sanctions targeted at Russia.
The EU, in its ongoing measures, has launched a 15th sanction package, designed to incorporate stricter policies against Chinese entities and to curb the actions of Russia's shadow fleet.
In retaliation, Russia's Foreign Ministry has banned unnamed EU representatives, particularly those linked to defense efforts for Kyiv, from accessing Russian soil.
