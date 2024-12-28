Russia Strikes Back: Expanding the EU Ban

Moscow has moved to expand its ban list against European Union officials, a decision motivated by the latest EU sanctions targeted at Russia.

The EU, in its ongoing measures, has launched a 15th sanction package, designed to incorporate stricter policies against Chinese entities and to curb the actions of Russia's shadow fleet.

In retaliation, Russia's Foreign Ministry has banned unnamed EU representatives, particularly those linked to defense efforts for Kyiv, from accessing Russian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)