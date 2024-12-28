Left Menu

Putin Apologizes After Azerbaijani Plane Crash Amid Russian-Ukrainian Tensions

The crash of an Azerbaijani airliner in Kazakhstan, killing 38 people, prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to apologize for this 'tragic incident.' Initial reports suggest Russian air defenses may have mistakenly engaged the plane. Investigations continue as tensions between Russia and Ukraine affect the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 19:44 IST
Putin Apologizes After Azerbaijani Plane Crash Amid Russian-Ukrainian Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a recent aviation tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an apology to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for a fatal aircraft crash in Kazakhstan involving an Azerbaijani airliner. The incident claimed 38 lives and occurred amid Ukrainian drone activity near Grozny, Chechnya, suggesting Russian air defense systems may have mistakenly targeted the plane.

The Kremlin's statement explained the plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, diverted to Kazakhstan. Tensions remain as a US official and Azerbaijani minister hinted at external weapon involvement, which aviation experts also attribute to Russian defense systems.

Survivors and aviation authorities have reported unusual noises on board, while discussions emerge about technical failures and defense responses. Investigations are ongoing, with Azerbaijan Airlines suspending flights to Russian destinations, citing 'physical and technical interference.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

Farewell to Former PM Manmohan Singh with State Honours

 India
2
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
3
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024