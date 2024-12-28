Putin Apologizes After Azerbaijani Plane Crash Amid Russian-Ukrainian Tensions

In a recent aviation tragedy, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended an apology to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for a fatal aircraft crash in Kazakhstan involving an Azerbaijani airliner. The incident claimed 38 lives and occurred amid Ukrainian drone activity near Grozny, Chechnya, suggesting Russian air defense systems may have mistakenly targeted the plane.

The Kremlin's statement explained the plane, en route from Baku to Grozny, diverted to Kazakhstan. Tensions remain as a US official and Azerbaijani minister hinted at external weapon involvement, which aviation experts also attribute to Russian defense systems.

Survivors and aviation authorities have reported unusual noises on board, while discussions emerge about technical failures and defense responses. Investigations are ongoing, with Azerbaijan Airlines suspending flights to Russian destinations, citing 'physical and technical interference.'

(With inputs from agencies.)