Lebanon Expels Syrian Officers Amid Crackdown on Former Assad Regime

In a significant development, Lebanon expelled approximately 70 Syrian officers and soldiers who had entered the country illegally, returning them to Syria. This action, reported by a Lebanese security official and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), highlights the ongoing tension and border security issues between the two nations.

The deportees, including military personnel of various ranks, were sent back through Lebanon's northern Arida crossing. Upon re-entry to Syria, they were reportedly detained by the new ruling authorities, who have initiated a crackdown on what they term as remnants of the Assad regime in areas close to the porous Lebanese border.

In a related incident, Rifaat al-Assad, an uncle of the former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad charged with war crimes, recently left Beirut for Dubai. Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has acknowledged that other Syrian officials also entered Lebanon illegally, emphasizing enhanced security measures in response.

