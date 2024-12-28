Left Menu

Lebanon Expels Syrian Officers Amid Crackdown on Former Assad Regime

Lebanon expelled around 70 Syrian officers and soldiers who had crossed the border illegally, returning them to Syria. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a Lebanese security official confirmed the deportation via Arida crossing. These moves occur amid a crackdown on old Assad regime remnants.

28-12-2024
In a significant development, Lebanon expelled approximately 70 Syrian officers and soldiers who had entered the country illegally, returning them to Syria. This action, reported by a Lebanese security official and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), highlights the ongoing tension and border security issues between the two nations.

The deportees, including military personnel of various ranks, were sent back through Lebanon's northern Arida crossing. Upon re-entry to Syria, they were reportedly detained by the new ruling authorities, who have initiated a crackdown on what they term as remnants of the Assad regime in areas close to the porous Lebanese border.

In a related incident, Rifaat al-Assad, an uncle of the former Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad charged with war crimes, recently left Beirut for Dubai. Lebanese Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi has acknowledged that other Syrian officials also entered Lebanon illegally, emphasizing enhanced security measures in response.

