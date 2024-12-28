Left Menu

Bus Brawl Leads to Arrest of ITI Students in Gurugram

Seven ITI students were arrested in Gurugram for allegedly attacking a bus driver and conductor after a ticket dispute. The altercation occurred after the students refused to pay for tickets and later assaulted the bus crew at the last stop. They were arrested following an FIR but were later released on bail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:45 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Seven students from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Gurugram were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a bus driver and conductor in a violent fallout over a ticket dispute, according to police statements released on Saturday.

The altercation unfolded after the driver and conductor disembarked the city bus at its final stop. The bus, running between Millennium City Metro Station and Gurugram Railway Station, experienced the incident when students boarded at ITI Chowk, refusing to buy tickets, leading to an argument.

Bus conductor Lalaram, in his police complaint, alleged that after parking the bus, both he and the driver were assaulted by the students seeking water. The students fled the scene after threatening Lalaram. An FIR was filed, leading to the Friday arrest of seven named accused, who were subsequently released on bail, said a senior police officer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

