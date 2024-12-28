Bus Brawl Leads to Arrest of ITI Students in Gurugram

Seven students from the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Gurugram were apprehended for allegedly assaulting a bus driver and conductor in a violent fallout over a ticket dispute, according to police statements released on Saturday.

The altercation unfolded after the driver and conductor disembarked the city bus at its final stop. The bus, running between Millennium City Metro Station and Gurugram Railway Station, experienced the incident when students boarded at ITI Chowk, refusing to buy tickets, leading to an argument.

Bus conductor Lalaram, in his police complaint, alleged that after parking the bus, both he and the driver were assaulted by the students seeking water. The students fled the scene after threatening Lalaram. An FIR was filed, leading to the Friday arrest of seven named accused, who were subsequently released on bail, said a senior police officer.

