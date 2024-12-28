Italian Journalist's Complex Detention in Tehran: A Diplomatic Challenge

The situation of Italian journalist Cecilia Sala, currently detained in Iran, has been described as "complicated" by Italy's Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. Sala was apprehended in Tehran on December 19, although news of her detention was only disclosed on Friday, sparking concern in Rome.

Minister Tajani has expressed hopes for a quick resolution but acknowledged that resolving the issue has its complexities. Speaking to the ANSA news agency, Tajani noted that the matter was beyond their control, despite Italy's active attempts to address it.

Sala is held in Evin prison under what are reported to be acceptable conditions. Her arrest's official justification remains unclear, yet Italian authorities persistently monitor her situation, hoping her lawyer will gain clarity through a potential visit soon.

