Unraveling the Beed Controversy: Political Tensions and Criminal Investigations

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has directed the CID to seize properties of suspects in the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The CM also advocated for the cancellation of arms licenses of those seen flaunting weapons. Deshmukh was killed for opposing an extortion targeting an energy firm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 21:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is intensifying efforts to crack down on the suspects involved in the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Fadnavis has tasked the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the police with confiscating the properties of those implicated in the case.

Additionally, Fadnavis instructed officials to revoke arms licenses of individuals whose images or videos showcasing them firing weapons or brandishing guns publicly have gone viral on social media. The chief minister, who took office recently, is under pressure from opposition parties following the gruesome murder.

The killing reportedly stemmed from Deshmukh's attempt to resist an extortion attempt on an energy firm establishing windmills in Beed. Local NCP leader Vishnu Chate allegedly demanded a ransom from the company, leading to Deshmukh's abduction and murder. The incident has sparked significant protests, with demands for the dismissal of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, further heating the political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

