Rajnath Singh's Inspirational Tour to Mhow's Army Establishments

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to embark on a two-day tour of Madhya Pradesh, arriving in Mhow, Indore district, as per a government release. Accompanied by Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Singh plans to visit numerous army establishments during his stay.

On Sunday, the duo will honor Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at his memorial, located in the Kali Paltan area of Mhow cantonment, as confirmed by Rajesh Wankhede, secretary of the Ambedkar Memorial Society.

The itinerary also includes visits to key military training institutes in Mhow, including the Army War College, Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, and Infantry School, alongside the Infantry Museum and Army Marksmanship Unit.

