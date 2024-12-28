Haryana Boosts Gratuity and Modernizes Policies Amidst Infrastructure Upgrade
Haryana government raises Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity limit for state employees and judicial officers by 25%, effective January 2025, to enhance financial security. The cabinet also updates the Indexation Policy for External Development Charges and mandates Aadhaar authentication for HPSC exams to prevent fraud.
- Country:
- India
The Haryana government has announced a significant increase in the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity limit for state and judicial employees, boosting it by 25% starting January 1, 2025. This move, approved by the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to provide greater financial security.
In a bid to update lagging infrastructure policies, the cabinet also revised the Indexation Policy for External Development Charges, setting a new standard of a 10% annual increase. This decision comes after years without any rate adjustments.
Furthermore, the government has introduced mandatory Aadhaar authentication for candidates taking HPSC exams. The initiative seeks to maintain the recruitment process's integrity and curb fraudulent applications, reinforcing trust in state-level opportunities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- Gratuity
- Indexation
- Chief Minister
- Saini
- HPSC
- Aadhaar
- Fraud Prevention
- EDC
- Financial Security
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Panel Urges Rethink on Mandatory Aadhaar Integration for MGNREGS
Haryana's Commitment to Welfare: Saini's Vision for Development by 2047
Haryana CM Saini Defends Government Amid Farmer Protests
Haryana's Crime Crackdown: Saini's Strategic Review
Haryana's Development Surge: Saini Targets Congress Amid Triumphant BJP Rule