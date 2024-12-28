Left Menu

Haryana Boosts Gratuity and Modernizes Policies Amidst Infrastructure Upgrade

Haryana government raises Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity limit for state employees and judicial officers by 25%, effective January 2025, to enhance financial security. The cabinet also updates the Indexation Policy for External Development Charges and mandates Aadhaar authentication for HPSC exams to prevent fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-12-2024 23:58 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 23:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana government has announced a significant increase in the Death-cum-Retirement Gratuity limit for state and judicial employees, boosting it by 25% starting January 1, 2025. This move, approved by the state cabinet led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, aims to provide greater financial security.

In a bid to update lagging infrastructure policies, the cabinet also revised the Indexation Policy for External Development Charges, setting a new standard of a 10% annual increase. This decision comes after years without any rate adjustments.

Furthermore, the government has introduced mandatory Aadhaar authentication for candidates taking HPSC exams. The initiative seeks to maintain the recruitment process's integrity and curb fraudulent applications, reinforcing trust in state-level opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

