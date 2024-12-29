Left Menu

Woman Arrested for Forged Admit Card in UP Police Recruitment

Richa Singh was arrested for attempting to attend the physical standard test in the Uttar Pradesh police recruitment by using a forged admit card. Despite failing the written examination, she edited a roll number using a mobile application to hide her failure from family and friends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 29-12-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 13:15 IST
Woman Arrested for Forged Admit Card in UP Police Recruitment
A woman was detained after she allegedly used a forged admit card to take part in the Uttar Pradesh police recruitment's physical standard test despite failing the prior written examination, authorities disclosed on Sunday.

Shravasti Additional Superintendent of Police, Praveen Kumar Yadav, stated that Richa Singh was apprehended for attempting to pass the test using a counterfeit admit card. The recruitment for constable positions began with a written examination held in August, followed by document verification and physical standard tests starting Friday.

At the Shravasti district's reserve police lines, one of the test centers, officials were alerted when Singh presented her admit card, which upon verification, was found to be falsified. The card bore her photograph, but the roll number belonged to a male candidate, revealing her deception. Further investigation showed Singh used a mobile app to forge the document. She has been arrested and a case registered under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

