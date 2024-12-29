Left Menu

Highway Project MD Faces Sexual Harassment Charges

Manoj Yadav, managing director of a highway project firm, is accused of sexually harassing a female colleague. An FIR has been lodged following the woman's allegations of inappropriate behavior, including unwanted advances and explicit material. Police are investigating the claims under various legal sections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 29-12-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 15:21 IST
Manoj Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

The managing director of a firm working on a national highway project has been charged with allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague, authorities reported on Sunday. The suspect, Manoj Yadav, faces accusations following a complaint from a 26-year-old employee.

According to police, Yadav allegedly made inappropriate advances towards the woman, including calling her to a local hotel under false pretenses. When she refused, he purportedly continued harassing her with indecent phone calls and sending explicit videos to her mobile phone.

Further claims assert that Yadav harassed her at the company's head office and threatened her when she attempted to confront him. Police have lodged an FIR against Yadav under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, with investigations underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

