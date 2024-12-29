Highway Project MD Faces Sexual Harassment Charges

The managing director of a firm working on a national highway project has been charged with allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague, authorities reported on Sunday. The suspect, Manoj Yadav, faces accusations following a complaint from a 26-year-old employee.

According to police, Yadav allegedly made inappropriate advances towards the woman, including calling her to a local hotel under false pretenses. When she refused, he purportedly continued harassing her with indecent phone calls and sending explicit videos to her mobile phone.

Further claims assert that Yadav harassed her at the company's head office and threatened her when she attempted to confront him. Police have lodged an FIR against Yadav under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, with investigations underway.

