Cracking Down on a Transnational Fake Passport Racket

Police in West Bengal have arrested Manoj Gupta, the alleged mastermind behind a lucrative fake passport operation aimed at helping Bangladeshis secure illegal identities. Gupta, who ran a travel agency as a front, was caught following leads from previous arrests. Investigators seized fake documents and equipment linked to the racket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 16:18 IST
  • India

Authorities in West Bengal have made a significant breakthrough in dismantling a major fake passport racket by arresting Manoj Gupta, the alleged mastermind behind the operation. The arrest occurred late Saturday night in the North 24 Parganas district.

This development follows the arrest of several other individuals linked to the same case. Gupta, who operated a travel agency in Sakherbazar, was allegedly using it as a front to manufacture fake passports and possibly visas, according to police reports.

The sting operation resulted in the seizure of multiple fake documents and equipment, including computers and hard drives, used in the creation of counterfeit passports. The racket primarily aimed to facilitate illegal identity documents for Bangladeshis.

