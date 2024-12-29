Cracking Down on a Transnational Fake Passport Racket

Authorities in West Bengal have made a significant breakthrough in dismantling a major fake passport racket by arresting Manoj Gupta, the alleged mastermind behind the operation. The arrest occurred late Saturday night in the North 24 Parganas district.

This development follows the arrest of several other individuals linked to the same case. Gupta, who operated a travel agency in Sakherbazar, was allegedly using it as a front to manufacture fake passports and possibly visas, according to police reports.

The sting operation resulted in the seizure of multiple fake documents and equipment, including computers and hard drives, used in the creation of counterfeit passports. The racket primarily aimed to facilitate illegal identity documents for Bangladeshis.

(With inputs from agencies.)