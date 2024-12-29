Left Menu

Court Clears Accused in POCSO Case Over Ambiguity in Survivor's Testimony

The Delhi High Court acquitted a man in a POCSO case, questioning the interpretation of 'physical relations' stated by the minor survivor. The court emphasized insufficient evidence to equate this phrase with sexual assault and dismissed the previous ruling, highlighting the need for clear proof of alleged offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 17:36 IST
The Delhi High Court has acquitted a man accused of sexual assault in a POCSO case, citing ambiguity in the survivor's use of the phrase 'physical relations.' Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma overturned the life imprisonment ruling, emphasizing the lack of evidence proving sexual assault.

In a thorough examination, the court criticized the trial process for assuming that 'physical relations' implied sexual misconduct. The bench pointed out that although the survivor was a minor, the phrase she used did not necessarily indicate penetrative sexual assault.

The court underscored the requirement for explicit evidence rather than inference in such serious allegations. The judges determined that the original conviction was unsupported by rationale, leading to the defendant's acquittal. The complaint had initially accused the man of kidnapping and rape in 2017.

