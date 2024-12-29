Gurugram Police Gear Up for New Year Celebrations

In anticipation of New Year's Eve celebrations, Gurugram police have mobilized an impressive force of over 2,000 officers to maintain order and safety, as reported on Sunday.

Authorities have pinpointed MG Road, Cyber Hub, and Sector 29 as high-traffic zones requiring heightened security. Parking facilities for 10 lots have been designated in these locales. Police resources include Counter Assault units, Police Riders, PCR teams, and Fire Brigade for comprehensive coverage.

The increased law enforcement presence is aimed at deterring disturbances and maintaining tranquility. Officers in civilian dress will patrol, with zero tolerance for traffic violations and hooliganism. Cooperation between ACP and DCP ranked officials will ensure smooth execution of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)