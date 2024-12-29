Left Menu

Gurugram Police Gear Up for New Year Celebrations

The Gurugram police have deployed over 2,000 officers to ensure smooth and safe New Year celebrations. Key areas like MG Road and Cyber Hub are under special surveillance. Various safety and police teams are positioned, with additional checkpoints to handle traffic and security. Strict actions against offenders are promised.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 29-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 20:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In anticipation of New Year's Eve celebrations, Gurugram police have mobilized an impressive force of over 2,000 officers to maintain order and safety, as reported on Sunday.

Authorities have pinpointed MG Road, Cyber Hub, and Sector 29 as high-traffic zones requiring heightened security. Parking facilities for 10 lots have been designated in these locales. Police resources include Counter Assault units, Police Riders, PCR teams, and Fire Brigade for comprehensive coverage.

The increased law enforcement presence is aimed at deterring disturbances and maintaining tranquility. Officers in civilian dress will patrol, with zero tolerance for traffic violations and hooliganism. Cooperation between ACP and DCP ranked officials will ensure smooth execution of these measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

