Controversy Over Temple Removal at Chief Justice's Residence Dismissed

A controversy brewed recently as reports circulated about the removal of a Mandir from the official bungalow of Chief Justice SK Kait. On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court strongly refuted these claims, labeling them as false and misleading.

The High Court, backed by statements from Registrar General Dharminder Singh and the Public Works Department, confirmed that no Mandir was ever present at the Chief Justice's residence. The reports were deemed completely unfounded and baseless.

The administration emphasized that such allegations not only mislead the public but also pose a threat to the integrity and independence of the judiciary. They urged media outlets and the public to avoid spreading unverified and defamatory information.

