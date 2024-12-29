Controversy Over Temple Removal at Chief Justice's Residence Dismissed
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has refuted claims about the removal of a temple from the Chief Justice's residence. The court and Public Works Department confirmed no temple existed. The false reports are seen as attempts to discredit the judiciary and undermine its independence.
- Country:
- India
A controversy brewed recently as reports circulated about the removal of a Mandir from the official bungalow of Chief Justice SK Kait. On Sunday, the Madhya Pradesh High Court strongly refuted these claims, labeling them as false and misleading.
The High Court, backed by statements from Registrar General Dharminder Singh and the Public Works Department, confirmed that no Mandir was ever present at the Chief Justice's residence. The reports were deemed completely unfounded and baseless.
The administration emphasized that such allegations not only mislead the public but also pose a threat to the integrity and independence of the judiciary. They urged media outlets and the public to avoid spreading unverified and defamatory information.
(With inputs from agencies.)