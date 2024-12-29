Left Menu

Policing the Kumbh: Madhya Pradesh Learns from Uttar Pradesh's Security Blueprint

A delegation from Madhya Pradesh Police visited Prayagraj to study Uttar Pradesh's security measures in preparation for the 2028 Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, focusing on AI, cybercrime prevention, and crowd management strategies. They praised the UP model and discussed detailed security arrangements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 29-12-2024 23:39 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 23:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation from Madhya Pradesh Police embarked on a two-day visit to Prayagraj to gather insights on Uttar Pradesh's security and crowd control strategies, vital for the upcoming 2028 Kumbh Mela in Ujjain.

The delegation, led by senior officials, delved into security arrangements including AI implementation, anti-cybercrime tactics, and crowd management systems during meetings with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

Deputy Inspector General Tarun Kaushik praised the existing UP Police model, urging other states to adopt similar practices. The comprehensive tour provided valuable information on managing law and order for the anticipated massive crowd, surpassing 40 crore devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

