Policing the Kumbh: Madhya Pradesh Learns from Uttar Pradesh's Security Blueprint

A delegation from Madhya Pradesh Police embarked on a two-day visit to Prayagraj to gather insights on Uttar Pradesh's security and crowd control strategies, vital for the upcoming 2028 Kumbh Mela in Ujjain.

The delegation, led by senior officials, delved into security arrangements including AI implementation, anti-cybercrime tactics, and crowd management systems during meetings with their Uttar Pradesh counterparts.

Deputy Inspector General Tarun Kaushik praised the existing UP Police model, urging other states to adopt similar practices. The comprehensive tour provided valuable information on managing law and order for the anticipated massive crowd, surpassing 40 crore devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)