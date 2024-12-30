South Korea's Political Turmoil: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Drama

In a bid to delve deeper into the contentious political environment of South Korea, law enforcement officials have sought a court warrant to detain the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. This request is part of an investigation into whether his brief martial law decree on December 3 constitutes an act of rebellion.

The ongoing investigation is spearheaded by South Korea's Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, collaborating with police and military authorities. The authorities aim to question Yoon on allegations of abuse of power and orchestrating a power move, amidst his refusal to cooperate with the investigation team.

Amidst the political upheaval, the Constitutional Court has begun its deliberation on whether to uphold Yoon's impeachment following his controversial martial law imposition. Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok has assumed the role of interim leader, navigating the nation through its current political unrest.

