Jimmy Carter: Architect of Diplomatic Achievements and Human Rights Advocacy

In December 1978, Jimmy Carter, who passed away at 100, emphasized that human rights are central to America's foreign policy. He successfully demonstrated this belief through the 1978 Camp David Accords, fostering peace between Egypt and Israel.

Carter's legacy continued as he received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002, honoring his efforts in promoting peaceful conflict resolution and social welfare. The Carter Center, founded in 1982, has been pivotal in monitoring elections globally and advocating for human rights.

A devout Christian, Carter utilized personal diplomacy to address issues like disease eradication and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. His work, often contentious with successors, highlighted the importance of upholding international agreements, notably critiquing Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal.

