Left Menu

Tragic Discovery of Missing Indian Student in Scotland

The body of 22-year-old Indian student Santra Saju, missing since earlier this month, was found in a river in Scotland. Saju, who studied at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, was last seen on CCTV at a supermarket. Police do not suspect foul play, and investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 13:34 IST
Tragic Discovery of Missing Indian Student in Scotland
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The search for missing Indian student Santra Saju has ended in tragedy, as her body was discovered in a river in Scotland. The 22-year-old, who hailed from Kerala, was enrolled at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland confirmed the discovery over the weekend, noting that while formal identification is pending, Saju's family has been informed. The death, they added, is not deemed suspicious.

Saju went missing on December 6, last captured on CCTV at an Asda supermarket in Livingston. Authorities issued a missing persons alert, detailing her description and appealing for public assistance in their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
2
Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

Telangana Pays Tribute to Former PM Manmohan Singh

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lightning Network Micropayments: Transforming Incentives in Digital Knowledge Markets

Building Public Support for Active Transportation: The Key to Sustainable Mobility

Transforming Public Transport: Adapting to Seniors' Needs in a Digitalizing World

Digital Transformation and Its Impact on Elderly Care Services Across Chinese Regions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024