Tragic Discovery of Missing Indian Student in Scotland

The search for missing Indian student Santra Saju has ended in tragedy, as her body was discovered in a river in Scotland. The 22-year-old, who hailed from Kerala, was enrolled at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland confirmed the discovery over the weekend, noting that while formal identification is pending, Saju's family has been informed. The death, they added, is not deemed suspicious.

Saju went missing on December 6, last captured on CCTV at an Asda supermarket in Livingston. Authorities issued a missing persons alert, detailing her description and appealing for public assistance in their investigation.

