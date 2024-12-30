Left Menu

Actor Prajakta Mali's Stand Against Defamation Sparks Immediate Action

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has directed Mumbai Police to act on actor Prajakta Mali's complaint against MLA Suresh Dhas for making inappropriate remarks. Mali claims the remarks were defamatory and circulated online. The commission views the issue as serious, supporting Mali's demand for an apology and action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 14:31 IST
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has stepped in, urging Mumbai Police to respond swiftly to a complaint by actor Prajakta Mali. The complaint accuses BJP MLA Suresh Dhas of making inappropriate and defamatory comments about her, which Mali says impacted her social and personal life.

Allegations submitted by Mali led to an online circulation of derogatory content. Taking the matter seriously, the commission has instructed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to file a factual report without delay. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has met with Mali, ensuring support and promising action against any disrespect towards women.

Mali has demanded an apology from Dhas, who allegedly used her name in connection with a political target linked to the Beed sarpanch murder case. She highlights the double standard of dragging her name into the matter while ignoring male attendees at similar events. As arrest numbers in the murder case rise, political tensions continue to simmer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

