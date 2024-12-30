Actor Prajakta Mali's Stand Against Defamation Sparks Immediate Action

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has stepped in, urging Mumbai Police to respond swiftly to a complaint by actor Prajakta Mali. The complaint accuses BJP MLA Suresh Dhas of making inappropriate and defamatory comments about her, which Mali says impacted her social and personal life.

Allegations submitted by Mali led to an online circulation of derogatory content. Taking the matter seriously, the commission has instructed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to file a factual report without delay. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has met with Mali, ensuring support and promising action against any disrespect towards women.

Mali has demanded an apology from Dhas, who allegedly used her name in connection with a political target linked to the Beed sarpanch murder case. She highlights the double standard of dragging her name into the matter while ignoring male attendees at similar events. As arrest numbers in the murder case rise, political tensions continue to simmer.

