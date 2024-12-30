Delhi's New Year's Eve Security Blitz: 20,000 Strong Force Ensures Safety
To ensure safety during New Year's Eve, Delhi Police has deployed approximately 20,000 personnel across the city, focusing on border areas and major party hubs. Special arrangements are planned for Connaught Place and prominent hotels, with multiple teams overseeing security and traffic measures to manage crowds and prevent violations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:15 IST
- Country:
- India
On New Year's Eve, Delhi Police has ramped up security efforts, deploying nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to maintain order across the capital.
Focused on key areas like Connaught Place and major border checkpoints, the extensive arrangement aims to manage the influx of visitors from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Specific measures include traffic diversions, frisking protocols, and additional patrols at strategic venues to ensure public safety and prevent overcrowding during the celebrations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement