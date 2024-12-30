Delhi's New Year's Eve Security Blitz: 20,000 Strong Force Ensures Safety

On New Year's Eve, Delhi Police has ramped up security efforts, deploying nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to maintain order across the capital.

Focused on key areas like Connaught Place and major border checkpoints, the extensive arrangement aims to manage the influx of visitors from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Specific measures include traffic diversions, frisking protocols, and additional patrols at strategic venues to ensure public safety and prevent overcrowding during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)