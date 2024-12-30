Left Menu

Delhi's New Year's Eve Security Blitz: 20,000 Strong Force Ensures Safety

To ensure safety during New Year's Eve, Delhi Police has deployed approximately 20,000 personnel across the city, focusing on border areas and major party hubs. Special arrangements are planned for Connaught Place and prominent hotels, with multiple teams overseeing security and traffic measures to manage crowds and prevent violations.

Updated: 30-12-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On New Year's Eve, Delhi Police has ramped up security efforts, deploying nearly 20,000 police and paramilitary personnel to maintain order across the capital.

Focused on key areas like Connaught Place and major border checkpoints, the extensive arrangement aims to manage the influx of visitors from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Specific measures include traffic diversions, frisking protocols, and additional patrols at strategic venues to ensure public safety and prevent overcrowding during the celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

