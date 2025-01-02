UNHCR urges greater support for people fleeing post-election violence in Mozambique

The violence comes after the top court in Mozambique confirmed on 23 December that the ruling Frelimo party won the disputed presidential election held in October, sparking protests.

The southern African country is also still recovering from the devastating effects of Cyclone Chido, which hit just weeks ago.

The current situation is hampering vital humanitarian efforts for communities who lost everything in the storm, while challenging the response to assist them.

Fleeing to Malawi and Eswatini

UNHCR and the Government of Malawi have identified around 2,000 people who crossed the border during the past week, while another 1,000 entered Eswatini.

Among the new arrivals are refugees and asylum seekers of various nationalities who have been living in Mozambique, and the agency is raising concerns over the escalating displacement and its impact on t affected populations.

Chansa Kapaya, UNHCR’s Regional Director for Southern Africa, said refugees and civilians are both facing immense risks, losing their livelihoods and relying on humanitarian assistance.

“While we are grateful for the generosity of Malawi and Eswatini, immediate support is crucial to tackle the worsening crisis and prevent further suffering,” she said.

Overcrowded shelters, insufficient food

People who fled to Malawi reported that they escaped attacks and looting in their villages. Many walked long distances and crossed the Shire River on foot or by small boats. Among them are pregnant women, elderly persons and children who have had little to eat.

UNHCR has provided tents, blankets and hygiene kits to assist the most vulnerable, but noted that significant humanitarian assistance gaps remain.

Shelters are overcrowded, sanitation facilities are inadequate, and access to food and clean water is insufficient, the agency said. Furthermore, over 1,000 people are sharing a single latrine at some sites, significantly increasing the risk of disease.

Additional resources essential

In Eswatini, many of the new arrivals report losing their shops and businesses due to the violence.

The Malindza refugee reception centre, originally designed for 250 people, is now housing over 1,000. UNHCR is collaborating with local authorities and partners to provide assistance, but said additional resources are urgently needed to sustain the response and prepare for more newcomers.

The agency warned that the situation in both Malawi and Eswatini is becoming critical, with the rising number of refugees and asylum-seekers straining already overstretched resources.

While underlining its commitment to work with local authorities and partners, UNHCR urged the international community to provide support to host countries and affected populations.