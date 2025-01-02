Left Menu

Tragedy in New Orleans: Investigating Islamic State Influence

An American man drove into New Orleans revelers, killing 15, possibly inspired by the Islamic State. The FBI is investigating potential ties, with the suspect having posted supportive videos hours prior. The Islamic State, although weakened, continues to inspire attacks worldwide, emphasizing concerns of decentralized extremism.

Updated: 02-01-2025 09:29 IST
In a chilling New Year’s Eve tragedy, a horrific attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter left 15 people dead. The assailant, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar from Texas, is believed to have been inspired by the extremist Islamic State, according to FBI reports.

The attack highlights the enduring influence of the Islamic State, which, despite its territorial losses in Syria and Iraq, continues to inspire militants and lone wolves globally. Video evidence suggests that Jabbar was motivated by the group mere hours before the incident.

This incident stands as the deadliest act of Islamic State-inspired terrorism on U.S. soil in recent years, reviving concerns about international terrorism and homegrown extremism. President Joe Biden condemned the attack, affirming ongoing investigations to understand the potential connections and motivations behind this heinous act.

