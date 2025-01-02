Left Menu

Tensions Surge as China's Military Conducts Patrol Around Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry reported increased military activity by China, including aircraft and ships encircling the island. Despite Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te's willingness to engage in talks with Beijing, China continues its military maneuvers, perceiving Taiwan as part of its territory and labeling Lai a separatist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated as Taiwan's defense ministry reported significant military movements by China, marking 2022 with a dramatic show of force.

On Thursday, 22 Chinese warplanes and accompanying ships conducted a 'combat patrol' around Taiwan, just days after President Lai Ching-te expressed his desire for dialogue with Beijing. Despite these efforts, China persists in viewing Taiwan as its own.

Lai has consistently reached out for talks, emphasizing that Taiwan's future lies in the hands of its populace, while Beijing rebuffs these overtures, branding him a 'separatist.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

