Tensions Surge as China's Military Conducts Patrol Around Taiwan

Tensions between China and Taiwan escalated as Taiwan's defense ministry reported significant military movements by China, marking 2022 with a dramatic show of force.

On Thursday, 22 Chinese warplanes and accompanying ships conducted a 'combat patrol' around Taiwan, just days after President Lai Ching-te expressed his desire for dialogue with Beijing. Despite these efforts, China persists in viewing Taiwan as its own.

Lai has consistently reached out for talks, emphasizing that Taiwan's future lies in the hands of its populace, while Beijing rebuffs these overtures, branding him a 'separatist.'

(With inputs from agencies.)