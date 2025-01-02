Ukrainian Air Force Successfully Neutralizes Russian Drone Offensive

The Ukrainian air force announced on Thursday that it successfully intercepted and brought down 47 Russian drones in an overnight operation. This significant defensive victory comes amid an aggression that saw 72 drones launched against Ukrainian territory.

Out of the 72 drones, 24 were identified as 'imitator drones' that did not reach their intended targets, indicating a sophisticated attempt by the aggressors to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses.

As of Thursday morning, one drone remained active in Ukrainian airspace, sparking heightened vigilance as the air force continues to safeguard its skies from hostile incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)