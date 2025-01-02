Left Menu

Ukrainian Air Force Successfully Neutralizes Russian Drone Offensive

The Ukrainian air force reported downing 47 Russian drones overnight, intercepting most of the threat from 72 launched. Of these, 24 drones failed to hit their intended targets, and one remained airborne by Thursday morning. The operation underscores ongoing air defense efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-01-2025 12:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 12:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

The Ukrainian air force announced on Thursday that it successfully intercepted and brought down 47 Russian drones in an overnight operation. This significant defensive victory comes amid an aggression that saw 72 drones launched against Ukrainian territory.

Out of the 72 drones, 24 were identified as 'imitator drones' that did not reach their intended targets, indicating a sophisticated attempt by the aggressors to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses.

As of Thursday morning, one drone remained active in Ukrainian airspace, sparking heightened vigilance as the air force continues to safeguard its skies from hostile incursions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

