Calls for Justice Intensify in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case

The opposition demands the trial of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh's murder be moved from Beed district amid allegations against Walmik Karad, linked to an extortion case. Concerns grow over the impartiality of the investigation, with calls for transparency regarding Karad's call records and the police's role.

Mumbai | Updated: 02-01-2025 13:21 IST
  India

Amid escalating tensions, the opposition has called for the trial of the Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case to be shifted from Beed district, Maharashtra, raising concerns about local bias. Ambadas Danve, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council, cited the withdrawal of the public prosecutor from the case as troubling.

This development follows the surrender of Walmik Karad, linked to the Nationalist Congress Party, who faces accusations not only of extortion but also implicates connections to Deshmukh's murder. The opposition alleges a political maneuver to obscure the facts surrounding the December 9 murder case, leading them to question the neutrality of the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) effort.

Criticism has been aimed at the composition of the SIT, with claims that it includes local officers previously accused of bias. Additionally, there have been demands for the release of Karad's call records, as skeptics question the integrity of the investigation led by the state's Crime Investigation Department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

