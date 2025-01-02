New Year Chaos: Gunfire Erupts Outside Queens Nightclub

A harrowing scene unfolded on New Year's Day as a group unleashed a torrent of bullets outside a Queens nightclub, injuring 10 people, primarily teens. The shooting, while alarming, was clarified by police as non-terroristic.

The incident occurred outside the Amazura nightclub in Jamaica, Queens. At approximately 11:18 p.m., police received numerous emergency calls reporting the gunfire, which struck both individuals and vehicles. The victims, six females and four males aged 16 to 20, are thankfully expected to recover.

Authorities are currently on the lookout for a light-colored sedan believed to be connected to the gunmen. The NYPD assured the public of their dedication to a thorough investigation as they work to maintain safety in the area.

