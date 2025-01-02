Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Dual Power Structure in Jammu and Kashmir Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed concern over the hybrid governance model in the Union Territory. He argued that a single command center is more effective than dual power centers. Abdullah also addressed related issues such as reservation protests and the legacy of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced his criticism on Thursday about the hybrid governance model in the region, emphasizing that systems function more efficiently with a single command structure over dual centers of power.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah argued that dual centers are ineffective, an assertion supported by the absence of such models elsewhere. He mentioned that while there have been differences with the Raj Bhavan, these were not confrontational.

The Chief Minister discussed several issues, including party protests and land policies, underscoring the importance of maintaining Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's legacy and balancing development with agricultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

