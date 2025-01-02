Omar Abdullah Criticizes Dual Power Structure in Jammu and Kashmir Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah voiced his criticism on Thursday about the hybrid governance model in the region, emphasizing that systems function more efficiently with a single command structure over dual centers of power.

Addressing reporters, Abdullah argued that dual centers are ineffective, an assertion supported by the absence of such models elsewhere. He mentioned that while there have been differences with the Raj Bhavan, these were not confrontational.

The Chief Minister discussed several issues, including party protests and land policies, underscoring the importance of maintaining Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah's legacy and balancing development with agricultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)