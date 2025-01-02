Left Menu

New Year Tragedy: Unraveling the Motives Behind the New Orleans Attack

Authorities in New Orleans are investigating the motive behind a deadly attack by a U.S. Army veteran flying an ISIS flag. Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove into a crowd, killing 15 and injuring 30 before being killed in a shootout. The investigation seeks ties to other incidents and possible accomplices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 15:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

On New Year's Day, New Orleans was rocked by a heinous attack involving a U.S. Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who plowed a vehicle into a crowd, displaying an ISIS flag. The assault resulted in 15 fatalities and 30 injuries, prompting a full-scale investigation by authorities.

Officials are scrutinizing potential connections between this tragic event and a recent Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. They are also exploring whether Jabbar had assistance in executing the attack, which occurred just a month before the city hosts the Super Bowl.

As investigators search for evidence, the city remains on high alert, with previously scheduled events postponed and thorough examinations for explosive devices underway. President Joe Biden condemned the violence, dubbing it an 'evil' act of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)

