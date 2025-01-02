New Year Tragedy: Unraveling the Motives Behind the New Orleans Attack

On New Year's Day, New Orleans was rocked by a heinous attack involving a U.S. Army veteran, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who plowed a vehicle into a crowd, displaying an ISIS flag. The assault resulted in 15 fatalities and 30 injuries, prompting a full-scale investigation by authorities.

Officials are scrutinizing potential connections between this tragic event and a recent Tesla Cybertruck explosion outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. They are also exploring whether Jabbar had assistance in executing the attack, which occurred just a month before the city hosts the Super Bowl.

As investigators search for evidence, the city remains on high alert, with previously scheduled events postponed and thorough examinations for explosive devices underway. President Joe Biden condemned the violence, dubbing it an 'evil' act of terror.

(With inputs from agencies.)