Delhi's Massive Environmental Compensation Drive: A Closer Look

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee collected over Rs 112 crore in environmental compensation from April 2015 to November 2024. Funds were primarily used for air quality monitoring and public awareness. Major violators included air polluters, construction activities, and medical establishments, highlighting the broad spectrum of environmental breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:21 IST
The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has amassed over Rs 112 crore in environmental compensation from April 2015 to November 20, 2024, as reported to the National Green Tribunal (NGT). This financial penalty, guided by the 'polluter pays' principle, targets violators of environmental regulations.

In a comprehensive report, detailed on December 26, the DPCC disclosed their receipt of Rs 11,208.15 lakh as environmental compensation, of which Rs 3,605.66 lakh has been allocated thus far. Predominantly, Rs 10.11 crore has fueled initiatives in information, education, and communication, while Rs 8.77 crore has reinforced monitoring systems.

Despite these allocations, the report indicated unspent funds in critical areas such as remediation of contaminated sites and specialized studies. Air polluters, construction entities, and medical facilities topped the list of offenders, with substantial sums also collected from mall violations and unauthorized borewell operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

