Crackdown on Illegal Residency: Bangladeshi Woman Deported from Delhi

Delhi Police have deported a Bangladeshi woman who was residing illegally in the city for four years using forged identity documents. The police operation followed orders from the Delhi LG Secretariat as part of a wider drive to locate illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the Indian capital.

Updated: 02-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:23 IST
The Delhi Police have deported a Bangladeshi woman who had been living illegally in the city, as officials revealed on Thursday.

Following the Delhi LG Secretariat's directives, a police operation commenced on December 11 to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the capital. Authorities discovered the woman during a document check in Kapashera, where she had resided for four years using forged Indian identity papers, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card, according to police reports.

The necessary legal protocols were followed, culminating in her deportation via the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

(With inputs from agencies.)

