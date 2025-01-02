Crackdown on Illegal Residency: Bangladeshi Woman Deported from Delhi

The Delhi Police have deported a Bangladeshi woman who had been living illegally in the city, as officials revealed on Thursday.

Following the Delhi LG Secretariat's directives, a police operation commenced on December 11 to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the capital. Authorities discovered the woman during a document check in Kapashera, where she had resided for four years using forged Indian identity papers, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card, according to police reports.

The necessary legal protocols were followed, culminating in her deportation via the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

