Crackdown on Illegal Residency: Bangladeshi Woman Deported from Delhi
Delhi Police have deported a Bangladeshi woman who was residing illegally in the city for four years using forged identity documents. The police operation followed orders from the Delhi LG Secretariat as part of a wider drive to locate illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in the Indian capital.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 16:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Police have deported a Bangladeshi woman who had been living illegally in the city, as officials revealed on Thursday.
Following the Delhi LG Secretariat's directives, a police operation commenced on December 11 to identify illegal Bangladeshi migrants in the capital. Authorities discovered the woman during a document check in Kapashera, where she had resided for four years using forged Indian identity papers, including a PAN card and Aadhaar card, according to police reports.
The necessary legal protocols were followed, culminating in her deportation via the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement